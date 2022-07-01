Micron forecasts fourth-quarter profit below estimates
DRAM chips - widely used in data centers, personal computers, and other devices - account for two-thirds of Micron's revenue, and the company also makes NAND memory chips that serve the data storage market. Micron forecast adjusted revenue for the current quarter to be $7.2 billion, plus or minus $400 million.
Micron Technology projected fourth-quarter revenue and profit below market estimates on Thursday, a sign that geopolitical turmoil and weakness in consumer spending would weigh on demand for its memory chips.
Shares of the Boise, Idaho-based company fell 6.3% in extended trading. The outlook for memory chipmakers has worsened in recent months as surging inflation, China's cooling economy and the Russia-Ukraine war hit consumer spending on smartphones and personal computers, a crucial market for the industry.
That has driven down chip prices and led to a build-up of inventories, with research firm TrendForce estimating a 3% to 8% drop in prices of DRAM chips during the third quarter of 2022. DRAM chips - widely used in data centers, personal computers, and other devices - account for two-thirds of Micron's revenue, and the company also makes NAND memory chips that serve the data storage market.
Micron forecast adjusted revenue for the current quarter to be $7.2 billion, plus or minus $400 million. Analysts on average expected a figure of $9.05 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data. The company expects adjusted profit for the quarter to be $1.63 per share, plus or minus 20 cents, compared with estimates of $2.57 per share.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
47 countries voice concern over China's treatment of Uyghurs in Xinjiang
China's May new home prices fall for second month
Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Central Asia: IOM
Soccer-Taiwan thanks World Cup organisers after China reference removed from fan IDs