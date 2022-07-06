Left Menu

June 2022 security patches rolling out to OnePlus 10 Pro, Nord 2T

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2022 10:44 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 10:44 IST
June 2022 security patches rolling out to OnePlus 10 Pro, Nord 2T
Image Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus is rolling out June 2022 Android security patches to the OnePlus 10 Pro and the OnePlus Nord 2T in Europe and India, respectively. In addition to bringing the June security patches, the latest update also includes a couple of optimizations and fixes.

Below is the complete changelog for the OxygenOS 12 A.15 update for the OnePlus 10 Pro:

  • System
    • [Optimized] the experience of fingerprint unlocking
    • [Improved] system stability
    • [Updated] Android security patch to 2022.06
  • Communication

    • [Optimized] the communication stability, improved calling experience

  • Camera
    • [Optimized] the shooting effect for pictures in a dark environment
    • [Fixed] the occasional issue that the camera crashed when shooting videos

OnePlus Nord 2T OxygenOS A.11 update changelog:

  • System
    • [Optimized] network stability
    • [Improved] system stability
    • [Updated] Android security patch to 2022.06
  • Others

    • [Fixed] the issue that Microsoft Intune worked abnormally in certain scenarios

Builds

  • OnePlus Nord 2T (IN) - CPH2401_11.A.11
  • OnePlus 10 Pro (EU) - NE2213_11.A.15

As always, the update is incremental in nature, which means it will reach a limited number of users initially while a broader rollout will take place in a few days.

If you haven't received the update notification yet, go to phone Settings > System >System Updates to check for it manually.

TRENDING

1
America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for health authorities

America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for ...

 United States
2
Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

 United States
3
Quake in Assam

Quake in Assam

 India
4
Russia’s oil is in long-term decline – and the war has only added to the problem

Russia’s oil is in long-term decline – and the war has only added to the pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022