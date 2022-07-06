June 2022 security patches rolling out to OnePlus 10 Pro, Nord 2T

OnePlus is rolling out June 2022 Android security patches to the OnePlus 10 Pro and the OnePlus Nord 2T in Europe and India, respectively. In addition to bringing the June security patches, the latest update also includes a couple of optimizations and fixes.

Below is the complete changelog for the OxygenOS 12 A.15 update for the OnePlus 10 Pro:

System [Optimized] the experience of fingerprint unlocking [Improved] system stability [Updated] Android security patch to 2022.06

Communication [Optimized] the communication stability, improved calling experience

Camera [Optimized] the shooting effect for pictures in a dark environment [Fixed] the occasional issue that the camera crashed when shooting videos



OnePlus Nord 2T OxygenOS A.11 update changelog:

System [Optimized] network stability [Improved] system stability [Updated] Android security patch to 2022.06

Others [Fixed] the issue that Microsoft Intune worked abnormally in certain scenarios



Builds

OnePlus Nord 2T (IN) - CPH2401_11.A.11

OnePlus 10 Pro (EU) - NE2213_11.A.15

As always, the update is incremental in nature, which means it will reach a limited number of users initially while a broader rollout will take place in a few days.

If you haven't received the update notification yet, go to phone Settings > System >System Updates to check for it manually.