Left Menu

PM Modi to address Naval Innovation & Indigenisation Organisation seminar

The PMO noted that a key pillar of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat self-reliant India programme is attaining self-reliance in the defence sector, and said Modi will unveil SPRINT Challenges during the event to boost this endeavour.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2022 10:52 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 10:40 IST
PM Modi to address Naval Innovation & Indigenisation Organisation seminar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation (NIIO) seminar, 'Swavlamban', here on Monday. The PMO noted that a key pillar of the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) programme is attaining self-reliance in the defence sector, and said Modi will unveil ''SPRINT Challenges'' during the event to boost this endeavour. The exercise is aimed at giving a boost to usage of indigenous technology in the Indian Navy. As part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', NIIO, in conjunction with the Defence Innovation Organisation (DIO), aims at inducting at least 75 new indigenous technologies and products in the Indian Navy. This collaborative project is named SPRINT (Supporting Pole-Vaulting in R&D through iDEX, NIIO and TDAC), the PMO said. The seminar aims to engage Indian industry and academia towards achieving self-reliance in the defence sector, it added. The two day seminar will provide a platform for leaders from industry, academia, services and government to come together on a common platform to ideate and come up with recommendations for the defence sector.

Sessions dedicated to innovation, indigenisation, armament and aviation will be held. The second day of the seminar will witness outreach to the Indian Ocean Region, in line with the government's vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region), it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the Best Deals

Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the ...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health minister; UK weekly COVID-19 infections rise, booster jab programme announced and more

Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health ministe...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, Russian space agency sign deal to share space station flights - Roscosmos and more

Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, ...

 Global
4
Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traffic

Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traff...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022