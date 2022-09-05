Dixon Technologies to manufacture TV sets on Android & Google TV platforms

Electronic goods manufacturer Dixon Technologies on Monday said it has entered into an agreement with global tech giant Google and got sub-licensing rights for making LED TV sets on Android and Google TV platforms.

Android and Google TV are two operating systems developed by Google to power various smart TV models.

This will help Dixon to provide cost-effective smart TV and further strengthen its market leadership in the LED TV category, Dixon Technologies said in a statement.

Dixon ''is the first contract manufacturer in India to get the sub-licensing rights relating to Android and Google TV,'' it added.

Dixon Technologies is the largest manufacturer of LED TVs in India with an annual capacity of 6 million units at it plants.

''This new partnership will enable the company in offering a cost-effective, consistent, high quality and out-of-box experience to our existing customers and potential new brands, which will further strengthen the company's market leadership in the LED TV category,'' the company said.

Dixon Technologies vice chairman & managing director Atul B Lall said this is in line with the company's effort to contribute to 'make in India' initiatives.

''As the landscape for streaming grows, customer demands call for multiple choices and Dixon's product offerings are poised to answer such needs. This has been possible largely due to company's relentless focus on innovation, backward integration, large scale and strong relationship with national and international brands,'' he said.

Dixon Technologies is India's largest home-grown design-focused solutions company engaged in manufacturing electronic products such as LED TV, home appliances like washing machines, LED bulbs, LED battens, mobile phones, CCTV and DVRs, etc.

