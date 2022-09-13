Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Bezos' Blue Origin suffers rocket failure during uncrewed mission

A rocket from Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin failed mid-flight shortly after liftoff on Monday, aborting its cargo capsule to safety before crashing into the Texas desert, according to the company and a live video stream of the mission.

Without any humans on board, the rocket lifted off from Blue Origin's West Texas launch site Monday morning as the company's 23rd New Shepard mission, aiming to send NASA-funded experiments and other payloads to the edge of space to float for a few minutes in microgravity.

U.S. Justice Dept issues dozens of subpoenas in Jan 6 probe, New York Times reports

The U.S. Justice Department has issued about 40 subpoenas over the past week seeking information about efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election, the New York Times reported on Monday. Boris Epshteyn, a longtime Trump adviser, and Mike Roman, a campaign strategist for Trump, had their phones seized last week as evidence, the Times said, citing people familiar with the situation.

No delay for Trump Organization criminal tax fraud trial

The New York judge overseeing a tax fraud case against the Trump Organization on Monday rejected any effort to delay next month's trial, acknowledging concern that former President Donald Trump's company might be trying to "stall" the criminal case. At a pre-trial hearing in a New York state court in Manhattan, Justice Juan Merchan warned against delaying tactics, even as a Trump Organization lawyer said the decision by longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg to plead guilty changed how the defense will present its case.

Trump lawyers oppose Justice Department request on classified documents

Former President Donald Trump's attorneys on Monday opposed a U.S. Justice Department request to immediately resume examining the contents of classified documents seized by the FBI from his Florida estate last month in an ongoing criminal investigation. His lawyers in a filing also asked U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon to make those roughly 100 documents - among the more than 11,000 records found in the court-approved Aug. 8 search - part of a review that an independent arbiter, called a special master, will conduct to vet all the materials.

Legendary street photographer William Klein dies in Paris

Legendary street and fashion photographer William Klein has died in Paris, aged 96, his son said in a statement to French news agency AFP on Monday. Klein, a New York-born American who made his reputation shooting scenes of urban life in the world's biggest cities, studied painting with Fernand Leger but found fame as a photographer.

Biden touts 'Cancer Moonshot' on JFK speech anniversary in Boston

President Joe Biden signed orders on Monday to push more government dollars to the U.S. biotechnology industry, as he promoted his initiative to create new treatments and cut the death rate from cancer. Cancer "doesn’t care if you’re Republican or Democrat,” Biden said at the John F. Kennedy Library in Boston, on the 60th anniversary of JFK's 'Moonshot' speech that urged Americans to lead in the exploration of space.

Biden drew a parallel between the former president's goal of reaching the moon and his own goal of cutting cancer death rates in half in the next 25 years.

Biden administration presses unions, railroads to avoid shutdown

The Biden administration urged railroads and unions to reach a deal to avoid a railroad work stoppage, saying on Monday it would pose "an unacceptable outcome" to the U.S. economy that could cost $2 billion a day. Railroads, including Union Pacific, Berkshire Hathaway's BNSF, CSX, and Norfolk Southern, have until a minute after midnight on Friday to reach tentative deals with hold out unions representing about 60,000 workers. Failing to do so opens the door to union strikes, employer lockouts and congressional intervention.

Pentagon needs an extra $42 billion due to soaring inflation -industry group

The U.S. Department of Defense will need an extra $42 billion in the next fiscal year to make up for a shortfall in how much it can buy as rising prices eat in to its procurement budget, a defense industry group said in a report coming out this week. "Significant inflation is a major challenge" for the Pentagon and its thousands of contractors, compounding the challenge from COVID-19 and dealing with the supply-chain crisis, said the National Defense Industrial Association report, which was reviewed by Reuters ahead of publication.

U.S. Justice Department says it would support Trump-backed candidate as special master

The U.S. Justice Department on Monday said it would support Raymond Dearie, a candidate backed by former President Donald Trump, for the role of independent arbiter, known as a special master, to examine the contents of classified documents seized by the FBI from Trump's Florida estate last month. It backed either of its own two candidates or Dearie, it said in a court filing, but rejected a second Trump pick, Paul Huck.

Biden touts U.S. crackdown on airlines over passenger treatment

President Joe Biden said on Monday his administration had cracked down on U.S. airlines to improve treatment of passengers, a claim rejected by the carriers. Biden said prior to changes made in customer service plans by major airlines "if your flight was canceled or delayed, no top airline guaranteed covering your cost of hotels and meals."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)