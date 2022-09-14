Left Menu

Harsh winter could lead to social unrest in Europe - IMF's Georgieva

A harsh winter could lead to social unrest in Europe, where Russia's invasion of Ukraine has already led to "horrible" economic consequences and is stoking fears of recession, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday. "And if Mother Nature decides not to cooperate, and the winter is actually harsh, that could lead to some social unrest."

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-09-2022 21:05 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 21:05 IST
Harsh winter could lead to social unrest in Europe - IMF's Georgieva
  • Country:
  • United States

A harsh winter could lead to social unrest in Europe, where Russia's invasion of Ukraine has already led to "horrible" economic consequences and is stoking fears of recession, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said the current situation meant that the European Central Bank needed to carefully balance its fight against inflation while remaining "mindful of the necessity to keep the economy going."

"There is certainly fear of recession in some countries, or even if it is not recession, that it would feel like recession this winter," Georgieva said. "And if Mother Nature decides not to cooperate, and the winter is actually harsh, that could lead to some social unrest."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan presses EU

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan pres...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one state's ban; Fight against AIDS, TB and malaria bounced back post-COVID - but not enough and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one ...

 Global
3
Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

 India
4
Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid about 4.5 billion years ago

Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022