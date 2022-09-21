Pope says Ukraine subjected to savageness, monstrosities, torture
Reuters | Vatican City | Updated: 21-09-2022 14:34 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 14:14 IST
- Country:
- Vatican
Pope Francis said on Wednesday that Ukrainians were being subjected to savageness, monstrosities and torture, calling them a "noble" people being martyred.
Speaking at the end of his general audience in St. Peter's Square, Francis, who did not name Russia, told the crowd of a conversation he had on Tuesday with Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, his charity chief who is delivering aid in Ukraine.
Vatican media said Krajewski, who is Polish, came under light gunfire last week while delivering aid. He also visited mass graves.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukrainians
- Pope Francis
- Ukraine
- Polish
- St. Peter's Square
- Francis
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
'Wine for victory': Ukraine's wineries toil under Russian rockets
WRAPUP 4-Moscow, Kyiv accuse each other of shelling Ukraine nuclear plant ahead of U.N. report
Ukraine conflict, inflation, tight monetary policy unlikely to derail India's economic recovery: Moody's
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now