Pope says Ukraine subjected to savageness, monstrosities, torture

Reuters | Vatican City | Updated: 21-09-2022 14:34 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 14:14 IST
Pope Francis (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Pope Francis said on Wednesday that Ukrainians were being subjected to savageness, monstrosities and torture, calling them a "noble" people being martyred.

Speaking at the end of his general audience in St. Peter's Square, Francis, who did not name Russia, told the crowd of a conversation he had on Tuesday with Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, his charity chief who is delivering aid in Ukraine.

Vatican media said Krajewski, who is Polish, came under light gunfire last week while delivering aid. He also visited mass graves.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

