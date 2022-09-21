Algeria to increase gas supplies to Italy, Sonatrach CEO tells Bloomberg

Algeria will increase gas deliveries to Italy this year to 25.2 billion cubic meters from 20.9 billion cubic meters in 2021, Sonatrach's CEO Tewfik Hakkar told Bloomberg on Wednesday.

Gas exports have so far reached 17.8 billion cubic meters, a rise of 17%, Hakkar told the news agency. Hakkar's remarks were aimed at ending rumours that Algeria is facing difficulties fulfilling its contract with Italy, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The key message is "don't worry Italy, Algeria will supply the agreed volumes," said the source, who asked not to be named. Algeria produced 103 billion cubic meters of gas in 2021, exporting 54 billion cubic meters, according to Sonatrach's figures. (Reporting By Lamine Chikhi; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

