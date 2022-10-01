Left Menu

ANALYSIS-Mexico data hack exposes government cybersecurity vulnerability

By Diego Oré MEXICO CITY, Sept 30 - A major hack into classified government information in Mexico, including thousands of emails from the armed forces, exposed the country's vulnerability to cyberattacks due to under-investment and poor technological preparedness, experts said on Friday. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador confirmed on Friday the Defense Ministry had suffered a hack that revealed details about his heart condition - a form of angina - as well as information on criminal figures, transcripts of communications, and the monitoring of the U.S. ambassador to Mexico.

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2022 06:01 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 06:01 IST
ANALYSIS-Mexico data hack exposes government cybersecurity vulnerability

By Diego Oré MEXICO CITY, Sept 30 - A major hack into classified government information in Mexico, including thousands of emails from the armed forces, exposed the country's vulnerability to cyberattacks due to under-investment and poor technological preparedness, experts said on Friday.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador confirmed on Friday the Defense Ministry had suffered a hack that revealed details about his heart condition - a form of angina - as well as information on criminal figures, transcripts of communications, and the monitoring of the U.S. ambassador to Mexico. A group called "Guacamaya" - or "macaw" in Spanish - claimed responsibility for the hack and said on its website it had accessed six terabytes of data.

The size of the hack suggested prior planning, said Francisco Solano, an executive at IT services and consulting firm Logicalis. "This did not happen by chance," he said.

According to Solano and other analysts consulted by Reuters, the vulnerability exploited by the hackers stemmed from a weakness in a Microsoft server detected last year, known as ProxyShell. Although solutions to fix the problem were available, the government needed to carry out updates to implement them.

"You have the antidote, but nobody to apply it," Solano said, adding that there appeared to be a lack of resources to resolve the issue. Microsoft did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

On Friday, at his daily news conference, Lopez Obrador said that hackers had exploited a change in the military's IT systems, without giving further details. The armed forces did not respond to a request for comment.

Governments worldwide have been increasingly targeted by aggressive cyber crime in recent years and have been forced to increase investment and focus on cybersecurity. In Latin America, Mexico ranks as the country most targeted by cyberattacks in public and private sectors combined, several studies have shown.

Mexican oil company Pemex, National Lottery and National Transparency Platform have been hit by cyberattacks in recent years. Although Mexico's government has steadily devoted more resources to cybersecurity, the investment is not enough compared to what is needed to ward off attacks, experts said.

Hackers would have needed up to three days to copy the information, said Adolfo Grego, a forensic specialist, also raising questions over why the government did not act sooner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interior

Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interio...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India's top court legalizes abortion regardless of marital status and more

Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India...

 Global
3
Official: Russian strike in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia kills 23 people, wounds 28 in a humanitarian convoy, reports AP.

Official: Russian strike in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia kills 23 people, ...

 Ukraine
4
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Novak Djokovic returns to tour play, wins in Tel Aviv; Motor racing-Chadwick says drivers have been briefed on W Series finances and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Novak Djokovic returns to tour play, wins ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022