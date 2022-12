Scoreboard of 2nd Test: India vs Bangladesh, Tea Day 3

Scoreboard at tea on day three of the second Test between India and Bangladesh here on Saturday.

Bangladesh 1st Innings: 227 India 1st Innings: 314 Bangladesh 2nd Innings: Najmul Hossain Shanto lbw b Ashwin 5 Zakir Hasanc Siraj b Umesh 51 Mominul Haque c Pant b Siraj 5 Shakib Al Hasan c Shubman Gill b Unadkat 13 Mushfiqur Rahim lbw b Axar 9 Litton Das batting 58 Mehidy hasan Miraz lbw b Axar 0 Nurul Hasan st Pant b Axar 31 Taskin Ahmed batting15 Extras: (B-1, LB-6,W-1) 8 Total: (For 7 wickets in 60 Overs) 195 Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-26, 3-51, 4-70, 5-102.

Bowling: Umesh Yadav 9-1-32-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 20-2-60-1, Jaydev Unadkat 9-3-17-1, Mohammed Siraj 6-0-21-1, Axar Patel 16-1-58-3.

