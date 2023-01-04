Left Menu

Apple might bring 48MP camera sensors to vanilla iPhone 15 models: Report

Though the vanilla iPhone 14 variant was a disappointment for some as it arrived with the same old 12MP cameras, it seems like Apple will rectify this with the phone's successor.

ANI | Updated: 04-01-2023 08:14 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 08:14 IST
Apple might bring 48MP camera sensors to vanilla iPhone 15 models: Report
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Though the vanilla iPhone 14 variant was a disappointment for some as it arrived with the same old 12MP cameras, it seems like Apple will rectify this with the phone's successor. According to GSM Arena, a tech news-related website, the vanilla iPhone 15 will get 48MP 3-stacked sensors in their main cameras, suggests a report by Jeff Pu of Haitong Intl Tech Research.

This will give the vanilla phones better-zooming capabilities, though they still won't be a match for the Pros as telephoto lenses will remain exclusive to the pricier models, as will the LiDAR sensor. In fact, in addition to the 3x tele lens, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is anticipated to have a 6x periscope lens. The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will just be upgraded to the existing A16 CPUs, while the new Pros should receive an upgrade to 3nm Apple A17 chipsets, reported GSM Arena.

To comply with the impending change in EU regulations all four models are expected to have USB-C ports. Meanwhile, the expected differences will be titanium cases for the Pro models (instead of stainless steel), which may also come with a switch to virtual volume and power buttons, as per GSM Arena. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident; Soccer-Speaking with referees is like talking to my microwave, says Liverpool's Klopp and more

Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snow...

 Global
3
FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

 Global
4
Researchers explore how cornea heals itself after injury gets altered by dry eye disease

Researchers explore how cornea heals itself after injury gets altered by dry...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023