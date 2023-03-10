Lithuanian parliament calls for Olympic ban on Russia, Belarus
Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 10-03-2023 16:46 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 16:32 IST
Lithuania's parliament on Friday called on the International Olympic Committee and other sports bodies to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from competition until war in Ukraine has ended, war criminals are prosecuted and reparations paid.
Parliament in its motion said it was certain any victories by Russian or Belarusian athletes at the Olympics and elsewhere would be exploited for propaganda purposes by the governments in Moscow and Minsk.
