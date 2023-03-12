Left Menu

'Deeply pained': Bengal Guv urges govt employees on hunger strike for DA hike to end stir

Governor entreats all those who are on the perilous fast to kindly end it and request all stakeholders to sit together and find an acceptable way out of the imbroglio, he added.Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said in the assembly earlier this week that she would not be able to meet the demand for a DA hike even if the protestors behead her.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-03-2023 09:17 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 09:17 IST
'Deeply pained': Bengal Guv urges govt employees on hunger strike for DA hike to end stir
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has urged government employees on hunger strike to press for a hike in DA to end their stir, calling upon stakeholders to come together for an acceptable way out of the imbroglio.

Protesting employees of 18 organisations, who have been demanding that their dearness allowance be raised to the level of central government employees, had also called for a total strike on Friday.

''Governor is deeply pained that the hunger strike of the aggrieved employees is entering its fourth week. The issues involved may be complex but there is always a simple way out,'' a post on the governor's official Twitter account said.

''What is of paramount importance is the precious life of our brothers who are on a continuous fast for a cause which is close to their heart. Governor entreats all those who are on the perilous fast to kindly end it and request all stakeholders to sit together and find an acceptable way out of the imbroglio,'' he added.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said in the assembly earlier this week that she would not be able to meet the demand for a DA hike even if the protestors ''behead'' her.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; Moderna loses bid to shift liability in COVID-19 vaccine patent case and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on their Overall Health

Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on...

 Global
3
Chinese military pushes for wartime legislation amid escalating tension over Taiwan: Report

Chinese military pushes for wartime legislation amid escalating tension over...

 China
4
I was expecting probably Rs 6 to 7 crores: RCB's Harshal Patel on being retained for over Rs 10 crore during IPL 2022 auction

I was expecting probably Rs 6 to 7 crores: RCB's Harshal Patel on being reta...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023