Shopalyst onboards Alpino Health Foods to the ONDC network

28th March, 2023, National: With the help of Shopalyst's ONDC plugin for Shopify powered stores, Alpino Health Foods will seamlessly join the ONDC network as a seller, and its products will now get discovered on apps like PayTM, Craftsvilla, Meesho and many others on the ONDC network, where consumers can make friction free purchases.Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), is an initiative of the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce, Government of India, to create a facilitative model to revolutionize digital commerce, giving greater thrust to penetration of retail e-commerce in India.

Chetan Kanani, Co-founder at Alpino Health Foods said, "In this rapidly growing category of Health Foods, Alpino has followed an omni channel model since its inception and we believe ONDC will expand our reach and visibility to a large nationwide market. Shopalyst helped us seamlessly extend our D2C storefront to the ONDC network leveraging their easy to use platform." With ONDC, digitally native brands like Alpino Health Foods benefit from an expanded reach to consumers across the country. Often called as "UPI of e-commerce", this new model of commerce democratises market access to brands, and makes it easy for them to take their storefronts to popular buyer apps where consumers shop. While buyers and sellers today are used to a platform-centric model of e-commerce that requires their presence on the same platform to transact, ONDC facilitates a network-centric model that allows buyers and sellers to interact irrespective of the platform or application they use.

Girish Ramachandra, Co-Founder at Shopalyst, adds, "Commerce infrastructure as a digital public good can be a game changer for brands in India. As a technology enabler in the ONDC mission, we are helping D2C brands like Alpino Foods join the network easily and expand their market reach to consumers across the country." Shopalyst is an early participant and contributor in the ONDC ecosystem, and is a certified technology service provider to help brands and sellers join and thrive on the ONDC network. Trusted by 500+ brands in 30 countries, Shopalyst is re-imagining how digital consumers discover and purchase products they love. With its Discovery Commerce platform, Shopalyst offers brands the AI and data infrastructure to facilitate friction free shopping for consumers activated on own, paid and earned media. Global brands like Unilever, Diageo, Nestle, L'Oreal and many others leverage Shopalyst to drive higher returns from their digital media spends. (Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

