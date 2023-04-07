Vehant Technologies bags order from Maharashtra govt

Vehant Technologies on Friday said it has bagged an order from the Maharashtra government for supplying X-ray baggage scanner machines to be deployed at various metro stations in Mumbai.

''Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has installed 26 x-ray baggage Inspection Systems that have been designed and developed solely in India at various Mumbai metro stations,'' the company said in a statement.

The machines, equipped with artificial intelligence, have the auto-detection feature to pick up banned substances, unlike the older ones that sound the alarm.

During the scanning, newly installed large-sized monitors with high-resolution images will ensure quick and instant assessment of any explosive, arms threat, etc, it said.

Kapil Bardeja, CEO & Co-Founder - Vehant Technologies, said, ''They (machines) will be able to efficiently detect banned items through x-ray images. These machines, recently developed and deployed under Make in India initiative, are priced 30 per cent lower than similar products of foreign make.''

