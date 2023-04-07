Vehant Technologies bags order from Maharashtra govt
Vehant Technologies on Friday said it has bagged an order from the Maharashtra government for supplying X-ray baggage scanner machines to be deployed at various metro stations in Mumbai.
''Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has installed 26 x-ray baggage Inspection Systems that have been designed and developed solely in India at various Mumbai metro stations,'' the company said in a statement.
The machines, equipped with artificial intelligence, have the auto-detection feature to pick up banned substances, unlike the older ones that sound the alarm.
During the scanning, newly installed large-sized monitors with high-resolution images will ensure quick and instant assessment of any explosive, arms threat, etc, it said.
Kapil Bardeja, CEO & Co-Founder - Vehant Technologies, said, ''They (machines) will be able to efficiently detect banned items through x-ray images. These machines, recently developed and deployed under Make in India initiative, are priced 30 per cent lower than similar products of foreign make.''
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
