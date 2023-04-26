Pristyn Care's Lybrate Launches Shield360, India's Most Affordable and Comprehensive Health Cover

Left Menu

With an objective to provide access to preventive healthcare for all Pristyn Cares online health consultation platform Lybrate, has launched Shield360.Lybrate Shield360 is Indias most affordable and comprehensive health cover, which provides lab tests at your doorstep, accurate reports by NABL-ISO certified labs, unlimited cashless OPDs with top doctors, consultations with surgeons, free consultation with dieticians and access to mental health specialists.

The Indian medical diagnostics sector is highly fragmented and doesn't provide comprehensive solutions which cater to all aspects of preventive healthcare. India's preventive healthcare sector is expected to reach $197 Bn by 2025. The most common tests opted in India are CBC, LFT, KFT, RBS, and TSH; however, individuals cannot consult with doctors based on their lab test reports on a single platform. With an objective to provide access to preventive healthcare for all Pristyn Care's online health consultation platform Lybrate, has launched Shield360.

Lybrate Shield360 is India's most affordable and comprehensive health cover, which provides lab tests at your doorstep, accurate reports by NABL-ISO certified labs, unlimited cashless OPDs with top doctors, consultations with surgeons, free consultation with dieticians and access to mental health specialists. An individual health plan can be availed at a starting price of INR 799, saving up to INR 5,000. For the Family basic plan (for two), one can opt for a plan at a starting price of INR 999, saving up to INR 10,000.

Commenting on the launch, Harsimarbir Singh (Harsh), Co-founder at Pristyn Care, said, ''We believe everyone deserves quality healthcare services at affordable prices. The objective behind launching Shield360 is to promote preventive healthcare in the country. With low numbers of health cover penetration in our country, especially in a price-sensitive market, Shield360 is an alternative to cashless OPD coverage. It will help Indians maximize their savings and promote the adoption of preventive health check-ups in the country.'' Patients can book lab tests and doctor and surgeon appointments through Lybrate's app and website. Lybrate, the primary consultation platform of Pristyn Care, completed 111 million interactions last year. As per Lybrate's data, online consultations have jumped by 87% in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities like Jaipur, Ahmedabad, and Lucknow, whereas Metros witnessed a 75% increase in 2022. With Shield 360, Lybrate aims to reach 500,000 Indians by year-end with more adoption in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

