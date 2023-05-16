Kotak811 adds new features to WhatsApp Banking for Seamless Mobile Banking Experience

Kotak811, known for its commitment to customer satisfaction, has announced the rollout of its latest features of WhatsApp Banking services. The introduction of this service is a testament to Kotak811's continuous efforts to provide convenience and accessibility to its customers.

With these new WhatsApp Banking features, customers can receive updates on their account activities, check their account balance, and even avail of services like debit card blocking and unblocking. These services are now available on the mobile banking platform of WhatsApp, making it easier for customers to manage their finances.

Customer-centric Services Convenience at one's fingertips The WhatsApp Banking service enables customers to check their account balance, view mini statements, locate ATMs, and much more, making it easy and convenient to manage their finances while on-the-go.

Safe, Secure, and Convenient Kotak811 ensures that all customer information is safe and secure throughout all of their banking channels, be it web or mobile. WhatsApp has been added to its mobile banking services to provide a familiar and reliable platform for customers to conduct their banking activities.

Access from Anywhere, Anytime Along with WhatsApp Banking, Kotak811 also offers online banking and the best mobile banking app in the market. The Bank strives to provide its customers with hassle-free and secure banking solutions across all its platforms, ensuring that customers have access to their finances anytime, anywhere.

Activation Process To start using Kotak811's WhatsApp Banking services, customers need to give a missed call on 9718566655 from their registered phone number and follow these few simple steps: 1. Add '022 6600 6022' to their mobile contacts 2. Search for the above number in their Open WhatsApp, search for the number in the 'newly added contacts' 3. Type 'help' in the WhatsApp inbox to access the list of WhatsApp Banking services and the assigned number.

4. Select the assigned number of choice to get started 5. Send 'Stop' if the customer wants to discontinue the services, For more information on Kotak811's WhatsApp Banking service and other mobile banking solutions, visit the Bank's website or download the mobile banking app.

Conclusion Kotak811's WhatsApp Banking service provides customers with an easier and more convenient way to manage their finances on the go. With this new platform, customers can access a range of services, from balance enquiries to debit card blocking and unblocking, all in one place. The Bank ensures customer information is safe and secure through carefully chosen channels and offers services anytime, anywhere.

About Kotak811 Kotak811 – an online bank account – allows individuals to digitally open a savings account from the comfort of their home. It entitles customers to earn an interest rate of 4% per annum on their savings. The platform has simplified its KYC process, which can now be done at home over video calls. Open a Kotak811 savings account via video KYC today.

