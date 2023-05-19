President Xi: China, Central Asian countries can foster cooperation
Chinese President Xi Jinping said China and Central Asian countries together, can foster a new cooperation paradigm and will take turns to host the China-Central Asia Summit.
Xi, speaking to the press on Friday in the historic city of Xian, said the next summit will be in Kazakhstan in 2025.
