Haveus Aerotech signs MoU with HAL accessories division

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-08-2023 16:11 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 16:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Aircraft MRO services provider Haveus Aerotech India on Friday said it has signed an initial pact with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd for exploring business opportunities in the civil aviation sector both in the domestic and international markets.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with HAL Accessories Division Lucknow (ADL), which is into manufacturing of aircraft systems and accessories for aircraft, helicopters and engines, as per the statement.

Under the collaboration, the two partners will share the experience and capabilities of each other relating to the needs of the civil aviation sector focusing on aerospace applications with a larger perspective of making India Atmanirbhar in the sector and furthering the Government's 'Make & Maintain in India' Policy, Haveus said.

''The MoU would mutually help us to explore business opportunities nationally as well as internationally in the civil aviation sector," said Anshul Bhargava, Chairman and Managing Director of Haveus Aerotech India Pvt Ltd.

Haveus Aerotech is a DGCA, EASA and DOT (USA) approved MRO, catering to airline customers globally through its facilities in Gurugram and Bengaluru.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

