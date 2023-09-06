Left Menu

Ather Energy raises Rs 900 crore from Hero MotoCorp, GIC

Electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 900 crore from existing shareholders Hero MotoCorp and GIC through a rights issue. Mehta said the last few years have demonstrated how quick the electric vehicle transition in India can be and how it will be led by two-wheelers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2023 18:18 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 17:50 IST
Ather Energy raises Rs 900 crore from Hero MotoCorp, GIC
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@atherenergy)
  • Country:
  • India

Electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 900 crore from existing shareholders Hero MotoCorp and GIC through a rights issue. The company plans to use the funds for new product launch and expansion of its charging infrastructure and retail network, Ather Energy said in a statement. ''There was strong support for the rights issue and we are very happy to see the confidence exhibited by shareholders,'' Ather Energy Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder Tarun Mehta said. Hero MotoCorp announced on Monday that it would invest an additional Rs 550 crore in Ather Energy. Prior to this, Hero MotoCorp's shareholding in Ather stood at 33.1 per cent. Mehta said the last few years have demonstrated how quick the electric vehicle transition in India can be and how it will be led by two-wheelers. ''We have always believed that this transition will be led by world class technology and products designed and built in India and this year will be no different with our largest outlay on research and development yet, planned in 2023-24. ''This round will allow us to grow our product portfolio while expanding our footprint,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix's long COVID drug fails to meet mid-stage trial goal and more

Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability concerns; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability c...

 Global
3
FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

 Global
4
3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023