PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 18

- Britain's public sector broadcasters will launch a digital service called Freely that will end the need for an aerial to access all freely available channels, allowing them to more directly compete against large streaming platforms. - Britain's Opposition leader Keir Starmer promised to seek a major rewrite of Britain's Brexit deal in 2025 if the Labour Party wins the next general election.

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2023 06:08 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 06:08 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- An unprecedented strike by doctors at all levels of the National Health Service in England this week "will affect almost all planned care", NHS national medical director professor Stephen Powis warned. - Britain's public sector broadcasters will launch a digital service called Freely that will end the need for an aerial to access all freely available channels, allowing them to more directly compete against large streaming platforms.

- Britain's Opposition leader Keir Starmer promised to seek a major rewrite of Britain's Brexit deal in 2025 if the Labour Party wins the next general election. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

