Kashmir''s first auto-cross motorsport event being held in Srinagar

A three-day auto-cross motorsports event is being held in the Kashmir valley from Friday, which aims to provide a platform for both established and aspiring racers. The motorsport event, from September 22-24, is through collaboration between the J&K Motorsport Federation (JKMSF) and the Federation of Motorsports Clubs of India (FMSCI). The event is being held on a two-kilometre long close circuit track at Nowgam, in the outskirts of the city. On specially designed circuits, head-to-head competitions are taking place that demand precision, agility, and split-second decision-making. "We have brought professionals to make this track, FMSCI officials are here to regulate this event, we have taken care of all safety measures here like ambulances, fire tenders etc ," Amrit Pal Singh Bali, an official with the JKMSF, told PTI. Bali said the Kashmir valley is full of talent but lacks platforms to showcase skills. "We want those youths who are wasting time and energy on roads, to come on these tracks and show their skills. We have talent here but we need platforms so they can showcase their skills," he said. "This is second day of event and more than 100 (have) participated till now. More entries (are) coming as people are unaware about the auto cross, (but) they came to know through social media etc," Bali added.

Shiekh Yasir, one of the organisers of the event, said they had not expected such a response. "I was surprised to see people turn up. They are actually showing interest and coming all the way to this place to participate in it," he said. Yasir informed that they are planning motocross and other events for bikers. "This for the first time this motorsports is happening here and especially for the first time in Srinagar. It will be helpful for us," said a participant named Mehboob-ul-Hussain.

Another participant, Kaiser Ahmeda said, "We also request the government for support, to provide us proper space for practice etc." "The youth should not do stunts on roads which (could be) fatal, they should participate in events like these and learn it in proper way. There is good scope in these sports if the government supports us,' he said.

