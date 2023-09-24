Left Menu

Indian women suffer embarrassing defeats in rugby, hopes dashed

PTI | Hangzhou | Updated: 24-09-2023 16:40 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 16:37 IST
Indian women suffer embarrassing defeats in rugby, hopes dashed
Representative image Image Credit: pixabay
  • Country:
  • China

The Indian women's Rugby 7s team suffered humiliating defeats in its first two matches of the Asian Games here on Sunday.

India began its group stage campaign with a massive 0-38 loss to Hong Kong.

Later in the day, defending champion Japan hammered the Indians 45-0 in the Pool F match, effectively ending its chances of making it to the semi-finals.

India will next be up against Singapore on Monday and will try to register a win that could allow it to finish third in Group B and feature in the classification playoff for the fifth-sixth place.

The Indian Rugby 7s women's side is being led by Sheetal Sharma. It is only the second time that the side has made it to the Asian Games, with the first being in Doha 2006, where it finished at the bottom in Group B.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US CDC backs Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US...

 Global
2
Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: Study

Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: ...

 United States
3
Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World Food Programme

Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World ...

 Afghanistan
4
Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023