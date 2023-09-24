Indian women suffer embarrassing defeats in rugby, hopes dashed

The Indian women's Rugby 7s team suffered humiliating defeats in its first two matches of the Asian Games here on Sunday.

India began its group stage campaign with a massive 0-38 loss to Hong Kong.

Later in the day, defending champion Japan hammered the Indians 45-0 in the Pool F match, effectively ending its chances of making it to the semi-finals.

India will next be up against Singapore on Monday and will try to register a win that could allow it to finish third in Group B and feature in the classification playoff for the fifth-sixth place.

The Indian Rugby 7s women's side is being led by Sheetal Sharma. It is only the second time that the side has made it to the Asian Games, with the first being in Doha 2006, where it finished at the bottom in Group B.

