Zara expands second-hand platform to 14 European countries
Spanish fashion retailer Zara is expanding its service to sell, repair or donate second-hand clothes in several European countries from Dec. 12, the company said on Tuesday, as the market for used apparel grows.
Spanish fashion retailer Zara is expanding its service to sell, repair or donate second-hand clothes in several European countries from Dec. 12, the company said on Tuesday, as the market for used apparel grows. The service called 'Pre-Owned' is already available in the United Kingdom and France through Zara's stores, its website and a mobile app.
It will now launch in Spain, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands and Portugal. The chain's owner, Inditex, previously said it aims to extend the life of customers' Zara clothes, and help reduce waste and raw material consumption.
Other fast fashion brands, such as Zara's main competitor H&M, also offer products for resale.
