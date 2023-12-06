Magenta Mobility appoints Aravind Kumar S R as Chief Financial Officer
Electric mobility firm Magenta Mobility on Wednesday announced the appointment of Aravind Kumar S R as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO).
Kumar, a veteran finance professional, joins the company from Kineco Ltd and will be leading finance and accounts, supply chain management and legal and secretarial functions as CFO at Magenta, the company said in a statement.
His strategic insights will be instrumental in shaping Magenta Mobility's financial strategy, aligning it with the company's growth objectives, and ensuring a resilient financial foundation for sustained success, the company said.
''... Aravind will play a strategic role in guiding through financial intricacies, identifying opportunities for efficiency, and steering the organization towards sustainable growth," said Magenta Mobility's Founder and MD, Maxson Lewis.
A Chartered Accountant with an Executive General Management Programme from IIM Bangalore, Kumar's experience spans across manufacturing, consulting and IT & ITES sectors, according to the statement.
In his 21-year long career, he has held various roles at companies such as Satyam Computers, Renault Nissan Technology Center, and Grant Thornton, Magenta Mobility said, adding his latest experience spans eight years as the CFO of Kineco Limited.
