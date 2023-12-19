Left Menu

White Iris Investment divests 4.5 pc stake in Apollo Tyres worth Rs 1,281 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2023 21:37 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 21:37 IST
White Iris Investment divests 4.5 pc stake in Apollo Tyres worth Rs 1,281 cr
  • Country:
  • India

White Iris Investment on Tuesday pared 4.5 per cent stake in tyre manufacturing company Apollo Tyres for Rs 1,281 crore through open market transactions.

White Iris Investment, a public shareholder in Apollo Tyres, offloaded more than 2.85 crore shares of the company in 22 tranches.

Edelweiss Mutual Fund (MF), UTI MF, ICICI Prudential MF, Nippon India MF, Invesco MF, Societe Generale, Goldman Sachs Investments (Mauritius) I Ltd, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore, and Plutus Wealth Management LLP, among others were the buyers of the shares.

According to the block deal data available with the BSE, White Iris Investment sold a total of 2,85,79,542 shares, representing a 4.49 per cent stake in Apollo Tyres.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 448.35 apiece, taking the combined deal size to Rs 1,281.36 crore.

After the latest transaction, White Iris Investment's shareholding has declined to 3.55 per cent from 8.04 per cent stake in Apollo Tyres.

On Tuesday, shares of Apollo Tyres gained 0.55 per cent to close at Rs 455.35 apiece on the BSE.

In November, Apollo Tyres reported over two-and-a-half-fold rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 474.26 crore in the September quarter, riding on higher revenue and lower raw material costs.

Apollo Tyres sells its products in 170 countries across the globe, with India and Europe being the two major markets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Illumina -letter; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Ill...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

 Global
3
Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion ban; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023