Yandex co-founder Arkady Volozh to be removed from EU Russian sanctions list - sources
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 21-02-2024 20:42 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 20:42 IST
EU countries have agreed to remove Arkady Volozh, co-founder of Russian internet giant Yandex, from its list of sanctioned entities and individuals relating to Russia's war in Ukraine, three sources familiar with the matter said.
Volozh is one of three individuals who will be removed after March 15 when the sanctions regime is renewed. The EU's regime needs to be discussed and renewed every six months.
Volozh did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
