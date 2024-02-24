Left Menu

US imposes sanctions on Russia's leading tanker group Sovcomflot - Treasury Dept website

Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2024 02:26 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 02:26 IST
The U.S. Treasury has imposed sanctions on Russia's leading tanker group, Sovcomflot, the department's website said on Friday, as Washington seeks to reduce Russia's revenues from oil sales that it can use to support its invasion of Ukraine.

The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Asset Control also designated 14 vessels for carrying oil above the West's price cap on Russian oil, it said. Earlier on Friday, Washington imposed wide-ranging sanctions against Russia, targeting more than 500 people and entities to mark the second anniversary of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and retaliate for the death of Alexei Navalny, the Russian opposition leader.

