SpaceX Secures FAA License for Fourth Starship Test Flight

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has issued a license for SpaceX's fourth test flight of its Starship rocket system. This flight marks another step in SpaceX's journey towards creating a reusable satellite launcher and moon lander. Scheduled for June 6, the flight will launch from south Texas.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday said it issued a license for SpaceX's fourth flight of its Starship rocket system, another test mission along the company's path to building a reusable satellite launcher and moon lander. "The FAA has approved a license authorization for SpaceX Starship Flight 4," the agency said in a statement. "SpaceX met all safety and other licensing requirements for this test flight."

SpaceX, owned by Elon Musk, is aiming to launch its nearly 400-foot tall, two-stage Starship on the morning of June 6 from its rocket facilities in south Texas.

