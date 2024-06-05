SpaceX Secures FAA License for Fourth Starship Test Flight

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday said it issued a license for SpaceX's fourth flight of its Starship rocket system, another test mission along the company's path to building a reusable satellite launcher and moon lander. "The FAA has approved a license authorization for SpaceX Starship Flight 4," the agency said in a statement. "SpaceX met all safety and other licensing requirements for this test flight."

SpaceX, owned by Elon Musk, is aiming to launch its nearly 400-foot tall, two-stage Starship on the morning of June 6 from its rocket facilities in south Texas.

