EC-Council Certifications Recognized by U.S. DoD, Boosting Cybersecurity Credentials

EC-Council, the organization behind the globally recognized Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH)® credential, has received a significant acknowledgment today. The United States Department of Defense (DoD) Directive 8140 has recognized two additional EC-Council certifications, including the groundbreaking Certified Ethical Hacker (Practical)™ ethical hacking challenge exam and the EC-Council Certified Incident Handler (ECIH)™.

This marks the first such recognition for the six-hour Ethical Hacking Challenge Certification, which is ISO/IEC 17024 accredited. Jay Bavisi, Group President of EC-Council, hailed the achievement, reflecting on two decades of commitment to excellence in cybersecurity education. ''This recognition underscores our mission of creating a secure digital future and enhancing the global cybersecurity landscape,'' said Bavisi.

With a suite of six certifications meeting the DoD's standards, EC-Council plays a pivotal role in fortifying national security across 28 vital cybersecurity roles. These certifications provide professionals with essential skills to counter cyber threats, protect critical infrastructure, and ensure data security. This development is part of the DoD's broader efforts to expand cyber skill development and solidify national defense capabilities.

