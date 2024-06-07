TCS Launches WisdomNext: Revolutionizing Business with Gen AI
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has launched WisdomNext, an AI platform aggregating various generative AI models to foster rapid and cost-effective business solutions. This platform simplifies model selection and enhances business innovation by integrating enterprise knowledge and promoting real-time experimentation, thereby offering a competitive edge to businesses adopting next-gen technologies.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) launched a groundbreaking Gen AI platform, WisdomNext, on Friday. It aggregates multiple generative AI models into a single interface, enabling companies to adopt next-gen technology efficiently and within regulatory frameworks.
The platform, designed to eliminate barriers for businesses, facilitates real-time experimentation across various models. 'TCS is solving business problems and redefining how companies harness the power of GenAI,' said Siva Ganesan, Head, AI.Cloud Unit, TCS.
'We are excited by the platform's ability to unlock data potential, drive business innovation, and provide a competitive edge,' Ganesan added. The platform also includes preconfigured industry solution blueprints and intelligent evaluator bots for better decision-making and compliance. With a large AI-trained workforce, TCS is poised to lead in the AI revolution.
