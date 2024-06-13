Left Menu

Brazil and the U.S. Draw in Exciting Copa America Tune-Up

Brazil drew 1-1 with the United States in an exciting friendly match in Orlando, finalizing preparations for the Copa America. Rodrygo scored for Brazil, while Christian Pulisic equalized for the U.S. The upcoming Copa America will see both teams compete in their respective groups, starting from June 23.

Brazil drew 1-1 with the United States in a friendly in Orlando on Wednesday in a final tune-up for both sides ahead of the Copa America. Rodrygo opened the scoring after 17 minutes as Brazil pounced on a misplaced Matt Turner clearance to regain possession before Raphinha set the Real Madrid forward up for a smooth finish.

Christian Pulisic grabbed the equaliser in the 26th minute, firing a low free kick past Alisson at the near post after the Milan forward was fouled just outside the box. The Copa America runs from June 20 to July 14 in the United States.

Nine-times champions Brazil kick off their Group D campaign against Costa Rica on June 24 before facing Paraguay and Colombia. The U.S. play Bolivia on June 23, followed by matches against Panama and Uruguay in Group C.

