Left Menu

Tata Communications Inks Five-Year Deal as Host Broadcaster for World Athletics Series

Tata Communications has secured a five-year deal to serve as the global host broadcaster for the World Athletics Series starting in 2025. The partnership aims to enhance innovation and engage audiences worldwide through cutting-edge broadcasting technologies and comprehensive regional coverage.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-06-2024 10:40 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 10:40 IST
Tata Communications Inks Five-Year Deal as Host Broadcaster for World Athletics Series
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a major announcement today, Tata Communications revealed a five-year global host broadcasting services deal for the World Athletics Series, starting in 2025. This strategic move positions Tata Communications as a key player in amplifying innovation and audience engagement within the world of athletics.

The collaboration begins in 2025, a landmark year for the sport, featuring events like the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, World Athletics Relays in Guangzhou, and the World Athletics Road Running Championships in San Diego, culminating in the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

With a global viewing audience of one billion, the World Athletics Championships is set to benefit from Tata Communications' state-of-the-art broadcasting capabilities. The company will deliver customized, world-class live content, ensuring the action reaches fans across the globe. The deal underscores a shared vision to expand the sport's reach and enhance sustainability efforts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Financial Shake-Up: From Labour Practices to Tax Cuts

Global Financial Shake-Up: From Labour Practices to Tax Cuts

 Global
2
EU to Impose Additional Duties on Chinese EV Imports

EU to Impose Additional Duties on Chinese EV Imports

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Climb As Tech Sector Surges, Dollar Steady

Asian Stocks Climb As Tech Sector Surges, Dollar Steady

 Global
4
Dollar Calms Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation

Dollar Calms Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Agriculture: How Digital Technologies are Shaping Food Security and Sustainable Goals

Building a Healthier Tomorrow: WHO’s Blueprint for Public Health Workforce Excellence

Combatting Toxic Threats: Global Efforts Against 'Forever Chemicals'

WUDI Framework: Leveraging IoT and AI to Combat Childhood Obesity Effectively

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024