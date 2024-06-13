Tata Communications Inks Five-Year Deal as Host Broadcaster for World Athletics Series

In a major announcement today, Tata Communications revealed a five-year global host broadcasting services deal for the World Athletics Series, starting in 2025. This strategic move positions Tata Communications as a key player in amplifying innovation and audience engagement within the world of athletics.

The collaboration begins in 2025, a landmark year for the sport, featuring events like the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, World Athletics Relays in Guangzhou, and the World Athletics Road Running Championships in San Diego, culminating in the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

With a global viewing audience of one billion, the World Athletics Championships is set to benefit from Tata Communications' state-of-the-art broadcasting capabilities. The company will deliver customized, world-class live content, ensuring the action reaches fans across the globe. The deal underscores a shared vision to expand the sport's reach and enhance sustainability efforts.

