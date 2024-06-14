Pope Francis Advocates AI Ethics at G7 Summit

Pope Francis made a historic appearance at the Group of Seven (G7) annual summit on Friday, marking the first time a pontiff has addressed the elite forum. The gathering, held in southern Italy, brought together leaders from the world's top industrialized nations.

As the pontiff entered the room, a hush fell over the previously bustling delegations. He took a moment to personally greet each G7 member and other invited dignitaries. This moment of solemnity set the stage for his critical message.

In his address, Francis joined the growing global call for stronger regulations on artificial intelligence. Highlighting the rapid advancements initiated by OpenAI's ChatGPT, he stressed the urgent need for ethical guidelines to prevent potential risks while harnessing the technology's promise.

