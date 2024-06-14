Russia and China Unite for Ambitious Lunar Research Station Project

Russian President Vladimir Putin has endorsed a collaborative effort with China to construct the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS), a groundbreaking space initiative previously announced by the two allied nations.

The official documentation regarding the ILRS was made public on a Russian legal information portal earlier this week, as reported by Russia's state-run Sputnik news agency.

Commenting on the project's timeline, Wu Weiren, the chief designer of China's lunar exploration programme, mentioned that the ILRS will be built in two phases: an initial basic station by 2035 and a fully expanded station by 2045. The station will include segments on the lunar surface, in lunar orbit, and on Earth.

