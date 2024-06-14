Left Menu

Russia and China Unite for Ambitious Lunar Research Station Project

Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved a plan to join China in building the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS). The project will have sections on the lunar surface and orbit, and on Earth, with construction phases targeted for completion between 2035 and 2045. Several other countries and organizations have joined the initiative.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 14-06-2024 19:14 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 19:14 IST
Russia and China Unite for Ambitious Lunar Research Station Project
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • China

Russian President Vladimir Putin has endorsed a collaborative effort with China to construct the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS), a groundbreaking space initiative previously announced by the two allied nations.

The official documentation regarding the ILRS was made public on a Russian legal information portal earlier this week, as reported by Russia's state-run Sputnik news agency.

Commenting on the project's timeline, Wu Weiren, the chief designer of China's lunar exploration programme, mentioned that the ILRS will be built in two phases: an initial basic station by 2035 and a fully expanded station by 2045. The station will include segments on the lunar surface, in lunar orbit, and on Earth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global
4
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024