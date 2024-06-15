Kumaraswamy Backs Modi's Semiconductor Push

Union Heavy Industries and Steel Minister H D Kumaraswamy expressed strong support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's semiconductor initiatives, asserting his dedication to advancing these goals through his ministry.

In a day marked by discussions on semiconductor subsidies, Kumaraswamy highlighted the strategic importance of the industry, particularly in electronics and automobile manufacturing sectors, which are significant employment generators.

He underscored the necessity of attracting investments and creating more jobs to meet PM Modi's expectations and to contribute to the nation's growth.

