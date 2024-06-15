Kumaraswamy Backs Modi's Semiconductor Push
Union Heavy Industries and Steel Minister H D Kumaraswamy supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi's semiconductor initiatives, emphasizing their importance for employment and investment in India. He commits to fulfilling these goals through his ministry, highlighting the industry's role in electronics and automobile manufacturing.
- Country:
- India
Union Heavy Industries and Steel Minister H D Kumaraswamy expressed strong support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's semiconductor initiatives, asserting his dedication to advancing these goals through his ministry.
In a day marked by discussions on semiconductor subsidies, Kumaraswamy highlighted the strategic importance of the industry, particularly in electronics and automobile manufacturing sectors, which are significant employment generators.
He underscored the necessity of attracting investments and creating more jobs to meet PM Modi's expectations and to contribute to the nation's growth.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Berozgar Chaiwala: Stirring Employment Frustrations with Every Sip
China's $889M Auto Trade-in Subsidies for 2024
ILO and Gyeonggi Sign MoU to Boost Youth Employment and Develop Labour Policies
U.S. Stock Futures Steady, Awaiting Crucial Employment Report
Industries can conduct campus recruitment twice a year, improving employment opportunities: UGC chief on biannual admissions in universities.