Left Menu

Cutting-Edge Naval Ship 'Surat' Joins Indian Navy Arsenal

Constructed with the latest technology, the naval ship 'Surat' is set to join the Indian Navy. Named after the historic city in Gujarat, Surat embodies rich maritime heritage and is a significant addition to India's nautical assets. It recently commenced sea trials before formal induction.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 19:32 IST
Cutting-Edge Naval Ship 'Surat' Joins Indian Navy Arsenal
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Constructed with cutting-edge technology, the naval ship 'Surat' is set to become the newest major combatant in the Indian Navy's arsenal.

Announced through a post on X on Monday, the Indian Navy shared stunning images of this advanced vessel. The post highlighted the groundbreaking journey of #Surat, which has begun its maiden sea trials before formal induction.

Named after the dynamic city of Gujarat, Surat serves as a beacon of the region's rich maritime legacy and India's growing nautical capabilities. Built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, this ship showcases the spirit of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (Self-Reliant India).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024