Left Menu

US and India Unite in Technological Advancements

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval emphasized the India-US collaboration in critical technologies at the iCET industry roundtable. The event highlighted achievements in AI, semiconductors, and defense innovation, with an emphasis on industry support. Sullivan underscored three key areas for partnership: innovation, production, and deployment. This initiative aims to build stronger technological ties.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2024 17:08 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 17:08 IST
US and India Unite in Technological Advancements
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi—In affirming the strategic collaboration between India and the US, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval emphasized the importance of staying at the forefront of developing critical technologies. His remarks were made during the iCET industry roundtable held in the presence of US counterpart Jake Sullivan.

The discussion followed the unveiling of several transformative initiatives to enhance cooperation in artificial intelligence, semiconductors, critical minerals, advanced telecommunications, and defense space. 'The US and India have got to remain at the forefront of technology to protect our value systems,' Doval stressed.

Highlighting the crucial role of the industry, Doval noted significant progress under the iCET since its inception in 2022. Sullivan echoed these sentiments, outlining three primary pillars of technological partnership: innovation, production, and deployment. The visit underscored the bipartisan support for this collaboration and the significance of building a robust ecosystem and supply chain to deepen India-US technological ties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Building Resilience with Nature: A New Tool for Climate Solutions

Cultivating Prosperity: The Future of Aquaculture in Southern Mozambique

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024