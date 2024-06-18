US and India Unite in Technological Advancements

New Delhi—In affirming the strategic collaboration between India and the US, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval emphasized the importance of staying at the forefront of developing critical technologies. His remarks were made during the iCET industry roundtable held in the presence of US counterpart Jake Sullivan.

The discussion followed the unveiling of several transformative initiatives to enhance cooperation in artificial intelligence, semiconductors, critical minerals, advanced telecommunications, and defense space. 'The US and India have got to remain at the forefront of technology to protect our value systems,' Doval stressed.

Highlighting the crucial role of the industry, Doval noted significant progress under the iCET since its inception in 2022. Sullivan echoed these sentiments, outlining three primary pillars of technological partnership: innovation, production, and deployment. The visit underscored the bipartisan support for this collaboration and the significance of building a robust ecosystem and supply chain to deepen India-US technological ties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)