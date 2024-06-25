Left Menu

ZNet Technologies, a leading cloud distributor in India, has partnered with Wasabi Technologies to bring cost-effective and high-performance cloud storage solutions to the Indian market. This collaboration aims to provide scalable and secure cloud storage, benefiting a broad spectrum of applications, including big data and IoT.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-06-2024 11:18 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 11:18 IST
ZNet Partners with Wasabi Technologies to Transform Cloud Storage in India
ZNet Technologies, India's leading cloud distributor, has announced a strategic partnership with Wasabi Technologies, a prominent player in the cloud storage market known for its advanced hot cloud storage solutions.

As an official distributor, ZNet will offer Wasabi's scalable and cost-effective cloud storage solutions through its partner network across India. This collaboration aims to bring high-speed and economical cloud storage to a wide range of applications, benefiting businesses with its fast write and read speeds, instant availability, and robust data protection features.

''We are excited to partner with Wasabi Technologies to introduce their innovative cloud storage solutions to the Indian market,'' said Munesh Jadoun, Founder and CEO of ZNet Technologies. ''This partnership aligns with our mission to provide our clients with efficient cloud services. With Wasabi's hot cloud storage, businesses can manage their data more effectively and economically.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

