Left Menu

Tech Mahindra Announces Healthnxt Merger: Strategic Move to Boost Operational Synergy

Tech Mahindra has announced the merger of its step-down subsidiary, Healthnxt, with its wholly-owned subsidiary Tech Mahindra (Americas). The merger, effective from July 1, 2024, aims to optimize operational costs and reduce compliance risks. Both companies are wholly-owned subsidiaries, meaning no new shares will be issued.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 20:08 IST
Tech Mahindra Announces Healthnxt Merger: Strategic Move to Boost Operational Synergy
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant corporate move, Tech Mahindra disclosed on Tuesday its decision to merge Healthnxt, a step-down subsidiary, with its wholly-owned Tech Mahindra (Americas).

The merger, slated to take effect on July 1, 2024, seeks to streamline business operations, minimize operational costs, and mitigate compliance risks, according to a regulatory filing.

With both entities being wholly-owned subsidiaries, the merger will not involve any cash considerations or issuance of new shares. The investment of Tech Mahindra (Americas) in Healthnxt will be nullified once the merger is finalized.

Healthnxt specializes in virtual healthcare, offering comprehensive inpatient services at home. The merger is expected to create synergy in business operations and optimize costs. For the fiscal year 2024, Healthnxt reported a turnover of USD 1.07 million, while Tech Mahindra (Americas) reported USD 1,153.28 million.

Following the announcement, Tech Mahindra's shares saw a slight uptick, closing at Rs 1,428.25 per share on BSE, marking a 1.96% increase from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
2
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising from the Ashes: Hiroshima’s Blueprint for Urban Resilience

Revitalizing Pakistan's Secondary Cities: The Road to Sustainable Urban Growth

Redefining Creativity: UNCTAD's Blueprint for Economic Growth

Global Push for Better Healthcare Facilities: A 2024-2030 Vision

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024