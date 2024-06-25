Muted Spectrum Auction: Telecom Companies Vie for Key Bands

The auction of radio waves for mobile services opened to lukewarm participation on Tuesday, accumulating bids worth approximately Rs 11,000 crore over five rounds. Large telecom players like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea engaged in the bidding, primarily targeting the 900 and 1800 MHz bands, crucial for extending 5G services.

The government made available over 10,500 MHz spectrum across eight frequency bands, evaluated at Rs 96,238 crore at base price. While the first day saw a focused interest on certain crucial bands, the larger auction will continue into subsequent rounds, resuming on Wednesday. Reports indicate that Bharti Airtel and VIL are particularly interested due to their nearing spectrum expiry in several circles.

Insights from industry experts and reports such as those from JP Morgan reveal that VIL aims to alleviate network congestion by securing specific bands. However, this auction appears more subdued compared to the blockbuster 2022 auction. The current auction's Earnest Money Deposit submissions were significantly lower, reflecting a cautious and selective bidding approach.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)