Leadership Change at LTIMindtree: S N Subrahmanyan to Succeed A M Naik

In a significant move, IT company LTIMindtree announced on Wednesday that its longstanding chairman, A M Naik, will be stepping down from his post. The pronouncement was made during the company's 28th Annual General Meeting.

According to a regulatory filing, the Board of Directors has appointed S N Subrahmanyan, the current Vice-Chairman, as the new Chairman with the effect from June 27, 2024. The LTIMindtree family paid tribute to Naik's remarkable tenure, noting his foundational role in the company's success.

''I feel privileged to have not only led such a great organisation but also laid the foundation for future growth and success,'' Naik expressed while announcing his decision.

