Leadership Change at LTIMindtree: S N Subrahmanyan to Succeed A M Naik
LTIMindtree has announced a significant leadership change, with Chairman A M Naik stepping down. S N Subrahmanyan, currently Vice-Chairman, will assume the role of Chairman effective June 27, 2024. This decision was disclosed during the company’s 28th Annual General Meeting and formalized via a regulatory filing.
In a significant move, IT company LTIMindtree announced on Wednesday that its longstanding chairman, A M Naik, will be stepping down from his post. The pronouncement was made during the company's 28th Annual General Meeting.
According to a regulatory filing, the Board of Directors has appointed S N Subrahmanyan, the current Vice-Chairman, as the new Chairman with the effect from June 27, 2024. The LTIMindtree family paid tribute to Naik's remarkable tenure, noting his foundational role in the company's success.
''I feel privileged to have not only led such a great organisation but also laid the foundation for future growth and success,'' Naik expressed while announcing his decision.
