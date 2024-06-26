Nandan Nilekani Speaks on Unleashing AI for Enterprise Productivity

Infosys Chairman Nandan M. Nilekani addressed the future of enterprise AI at the company's 43rd annual general meeting on Wednesday, highlighting the need for a responsible approach to development. Unlike consumer AI, which advances rapidly, Nilekani stressed that enterprise AI will take several years to fully unfold.

Nilekani pointed out the initial fears surrounding AI have subsided, and much like past technological advancements such as electricity and the internet, generative AI holds significant potential for positive impact. Infosys is well positioned to leverage this technology for boosting productivity, having trained 2.5 lakh employees in AI.

The rise of open-source AI models is accelerating the application of AI to solve both business and societal issues. Infosys is currently managing over 225 generative AI programs and has created multiple industry-specific blueprints to help navigate complex transformations. Nilekani emphasized that the orchestrating of internal data and ensuring high-quality AI output remains critical.

