Airtel Dominates Telecom Spectrum Auction, Secures 60% of Total Bids

In the latest spectrum auction, Airtel emerged as the dominant player, securing 60% of the total radio waves sold for Rs 11,341 crore. While Airtel acquired spectrum worth Rs 6,856.76 crore, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea secured lesser amounts. The auction saw limited participation due to prior 5G spectrum sales.

New Delhi: In a significant move, Bharti Airtel emerged as the leading bidder in the recent spectrum auction, securing 60% of the available radio waves, valued at Rs 11,341 crore.

Bharti Airtel, led by telecom czar Sunil Bharti Mittal, acquired spectrum worth Rs 6,856.76 crore, outpacing rival Reliance Jio, which secured Rs 973.62 crore worth of spectrum.

The auction saw a tepid response, with only 26.5% of the offered spectrum sold, primarily due to previous 5G spectrum acquisitions.

