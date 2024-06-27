Taiwan ICT Suppliers Eye India's Growing Manufacturing Sector
Taiwanese ICT suppliers are increasingly interested in relocating to India, as the country emerges as a significant manufacturing hub. Key areas of collaboration include semiconductors and electronics equipment. The Taiwan Expo 2024 aims to boost economic ties, featuring over 120 companies showcasing Taiwanese products.
Taiwanese ICT suppliers are increasingly considering India as a new manufacturing hub, according to Keven Cheng, Deputy Executive Director of the Taiwan External Trade Development Council. Speaking on Thursday, Cheng emphasized the potential collaboration between New Delhi and Taipei in emerging and critical technologies.
Highlighting ongoing projects, Cheng noted the establishment of three semiconductor units in India, including a significant Rs 91,000 crore investment in Gujarat. This venture sees Tata Electronics partnering with Taiwan's Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (PSMC) to set up a semiconductor fab.
Cheng also discussed a recent migration and mobility agreement between India and Taiwan, which will facilitate the movement of Indian workers to Taiwan, addressing the latter's technical labor demand.
