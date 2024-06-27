Taiwan ICT Suppliers Eye India's Growing Manufacturing Sector

Taiwanese ICT suppliers are increasingly considering India as a new manufacturing hub, according to Keven Cheng, Deputy Executive Director of the Taiwan External Trade Development Council. Speaking on Thursday, Cheng emphasized the potential collaboration between New Delhi and Taipei in emerging and critical technologies.

Highlighting ongoing projects, Cheng noted the establishment of three semiconductor units in India, including a significant Rs 91,000 crore investment in Gujarat. This venture sees Tata Electronics partnering with Taiwan's Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (PSMC) to set up a semiconductor fab.

Cheng also discussed a recent migration and mobility agreement between India and Taiwan, which will facilitate the movement of Indian workers to Taiwan, addressing the latter's technical labor demand.

