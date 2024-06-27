CtrlS Datacenters Unveils Bold Expansion with Rs 28,000 Crore Investment

CtrlS Datacenters Ltd is gearing up for a substantial expansion in its data center capacity, earmarking an investment of Rs 24,000-28,000 crore by 2029. The company plans to incrementally increase its IT load capacity by 600-700 MW from the current 253 MW spread across 15 data centres in eight cities, according to Siddharth Chennareddy, VP (Global Expansion & Strategy).

Additionally, the firm will inject Rs 2,200 crore into a greenfield data centre in Kolkata, which is set to offer a 60 MW IT load capacity. In line with its ambitious plans, CtrlS will further extend its footprint to seven Tier II cities and explore new international markets starting with Thailand.

Speaking on the Kolkata project, President of Colocation Business Suresh Kumar Rathod highlighted the initial phase's 16 MW IT load capacity set over 90,000 square feet. The company is also committed to sustainability, targeting net-zero carbon emissions by 2030.

