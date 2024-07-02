Biden Administration Unveils $504M Grant for Nationwide Tech Hubs
The Biden administration announced the allocation of $504 million in grants for tech hubs across various states, aiming to foster innovation in fields such as quantum computing and biomanufacturing. This initiative seeks to decentralize tech advancements from major metro areas and promote nationwide competitiveness.
The Biden administration revealed on Tuesday its plan to inject USD 504 million in implementation grants into technology hubs scattered across states like Ohio, Montana, Nevada, and Florida.
This substantial investment intends to advance pioneering fields such as quantum computing, biomanufacturing, and lithium batteries, shifting tech development beyond the existing strongholds of San Francisco, Seattle, Boston, and New York City.
According to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, this initiative aims to harness the untapped potential of smart entrepreneurs and leading research institutions nationwide. The funding stems from the Commerce Department's Economic Development Administration, with President Joe Biden pushing for additional resources to ensure the success of all designated tech hubs.
