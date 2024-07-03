Left Menu

Plintron Clinches Third Successive MVNOs Award in Brussels

Plintron won the MVNOs Awards 2024 at the MVNOs World Congress in Brussels for the third consecutive year. The award commends their innovative eSIM solutions and successful partnerships with MVNOs globally. This achievement underscores Plintron's leadership in providing cutting-edge digital communication technology.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 03-07-2024 16:05 IST
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Plintron has once again demonstrated its industry leadership by winning the MVNOs Awards 2024 at the MVNOs World Congress in Brussels on June 25th. This marks the third consecutive year that Plintron has been honored at this prestigious event, an impressive testament to its innovative prowess.

The MVNOs Awards recognize exceptional solution providers that partner effectively with MVNOs to deliver groundbreaking consumer eSIM solutions. Criteria for the award include affordability, reliability, innovation, and noteworthy success stories. Plintron excels in all these areas, standing out as a leading MVNE/A solution provider.

Subhashree Radhakrishnan, Vice Chairman and Co-Founder of Plintron, remarked, "Winning the MVNOs Awards for the third successive year is indicative of our global leadership. We provide the latest technology and innovative solutions to MVNOs." Plintron has integrated eSIM technology into legacy systems across multiple countries, ensuring a seamless user experience for both postpaid and prepaid subscribers.

Plintron's eSIM solution enables subscribers to activate and use mobile network services without physical SIM cards, enhancing convenience and reducing logistical challenges. This digital onboarding approach offers a flexible connectivity management solution, cutting costs associated with physical SIM cards and subscriber onboarding for MVNOs.

The proliferation of eSIMs, particularly in the IoT, fintech, corporate, travel, and tourism sectors, aligns with Plintron's support for MVNOs in these areas. By leveraging 5G and eSIM technology, Plintron catalyzes growth within the mobile ecosystem.

