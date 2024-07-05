EU Cracks Down on Big Tech Over Digital Services Compliance
European regulators are intensifying their scrutiny on major technology companies. The European Commission recently asked Amazon for details on its adherence to the Digital Services Act. Other actions include investigations and fines against tech giants like Meta, Apple, Microsoft, Google, and Nvidia for non-compliance with various EU regulations.
European regulators have escalated their measures against major technology companies, focusing on compliance with the Digital Services Act (DSA). The European Commission has requested detailed information from Amazon by July 26 to verify the company's adherence to DSA requirements, particularly concerning the transparency of its recommender systems.
The European Commission also charged Meta on July 1 for failing to comply with the Digital Markets Act (DMA), citing issues with its new 'pay or consent' advertising model. Potential penalties for such violations could be substantial, amounting to up to 10% of the company's global annual turnover.
Recent investigations and fines have targeted multiple tech giants, including Apple for its App Store practices and Microsoft over its chat and video app Teams bundling with Office. Google and Nvidia are under similar scrutiny, with substantial fines already imposed in some cases. These actions reflect the EU's continued commitment to regulating the competitive practices of Big Tech firms.
