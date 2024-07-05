Ather Energy Eyeing Family Scooter Market with Expansion Plans
Ather Energy, a Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler maker, aims to increase its market share by entering the family scooter market. The company plans to set up a new plant in Maharashtra and expand its product line to include motorcycles within three years, eyeing export markets like South East Asia, Europe, and Latin America.
Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy is gearing up to expand its market share by venturing into the family scooter segment, a senior company official revealed on Friday.
Traditionally known for its sporty scooters, the Bengaluru-based firm is now aiming at a more significant portion of the market. Chief Business Officer Ravneet Singh Phokela confirmed that Ather Energy, which currently holds a nine per cent share in the sporty scooter segment – comprising 14 per cent of the overall market – is shifting focus to the family scooter market that accounts for 84 per cent of the segment.
Phokela also disclosed plans to establish a new manufacturing plant in Maharashtra, expected to be operational within 18 months. The company aims to delve into motorcycle production over the next three years, with strategies to export to South East Asia, Europe, and Latin American markets. In the last fiscal year, Ather Energy sold 1.14 lakh units produced at its Tamil Nadu plant.
